Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $428,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

