Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,627 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Lumen Technologies worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.