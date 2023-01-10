Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Paycom Software by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.41.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

