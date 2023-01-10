Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 13,501 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 310,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

JPM stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

