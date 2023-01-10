Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

