Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 69,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,393,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,049,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,152,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.