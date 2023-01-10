JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 310,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
