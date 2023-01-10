JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.