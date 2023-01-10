JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 54,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 310,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

