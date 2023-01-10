iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

