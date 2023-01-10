Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.
Highwoods Properties Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Read More
