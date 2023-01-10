Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

