Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy
In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
CTRA stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.