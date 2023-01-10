Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

CTRA stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.