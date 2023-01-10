Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $288.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.63.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $215.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.