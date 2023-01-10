Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 199.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.66.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

