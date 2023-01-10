Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

