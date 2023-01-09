Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $404.09. The company has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

