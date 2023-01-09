Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 999,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.