Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.