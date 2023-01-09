Truist Financial Corp Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $94.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

