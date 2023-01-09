Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

