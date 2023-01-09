The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $127,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $404.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

