The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $404.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

