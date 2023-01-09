Strs Ohio Sells 25,614 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.0 %

JBHT opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

