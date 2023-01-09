Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 301.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 132,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,722 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

