Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

