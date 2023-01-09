PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

