IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

