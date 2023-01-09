Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1,653.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.