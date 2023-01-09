Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $115,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.14. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $404.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

