Hancock Whitney Corp Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

