Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 12,886 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

