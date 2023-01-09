Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 91 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

