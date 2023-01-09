Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $130.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

