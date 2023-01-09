Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $204.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.53. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $281.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

