Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $404.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

