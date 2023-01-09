BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $404.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average of $299.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

