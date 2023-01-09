Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $259.34 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

