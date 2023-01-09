Balentine LLC Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.