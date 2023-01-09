Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 248,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,205,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $404.09. The company has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

