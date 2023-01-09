Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.50.

NYSE AON opened at $307.33 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

