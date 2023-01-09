Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $188,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $404.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.