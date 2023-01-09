Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $220.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $567.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

