Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $842,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

