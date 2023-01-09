Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6,337.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

