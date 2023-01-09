775 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALB opened at $221.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.42.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

