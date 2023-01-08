Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

