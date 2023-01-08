Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

