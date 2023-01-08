Xponance Inc. Buys 1,907 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.