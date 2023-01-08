Xponance Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

